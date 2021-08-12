12/08/2021

BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Wednesday August 11, NPHET are reporting 1,903* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 

This is up from 1,819 yesterday. 

As of 8am today, 219 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised with the disease, of which 37 are in ICU. 

Locally, there have been 41 new cases yesterday meaning that there have been  506 over past 14 days. 

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation. This protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant. Ireland’s vaccination programme is currently preventing at least 2,700 cases per week per million population. 

“The COVID-19 vaccination programme has shown not only the best of scientific and medical endeavour, but also commendable solidarity by those who have come forward to receive a vaccine for the good of themselves and their wider community.

“While uptake has been fantastic, there are some who have not yet taken the opportunity to get protected through vaccination. For those who remain unsure, have questions or concerns, please access trusted sources of information like your GP or pharmacist and look at the information available on www.hse.ie.” 

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

