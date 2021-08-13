Limerick Weather: Friday August 13, 2021

Friday will be blustery again with fresh west to southwest winds, easing later. There will be sunny spells and a few scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Winds will gradually ease light to moderate on Friday night with showers becoming lighter and confined to western and northern coastal counties early in the night. Cloud will soon thicken in the south with rain pushing into southern parts of the country overnight. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Saturday will see this wet weather edge a bit further northwards and is likely to be heavy in places with some spot flooding. The flooding risk is greatest in the southwest, however some northern parts of the country may hold dry, and the rain will turn more showery later. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light to moderate variable winds, stronger at times in the southwest.

Saturday night and Sunday will bring some further showery rain at times but good dry periods also. Winds will be mostly light but they may freshen for a time on Sunday near the south coast. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will see moderate northwest breezes bringing in a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, the showers most frequent in the north and northwest. Temperatures will range from the mid to high teens in the northwest to between 17 and 20 degrees elsewhere.