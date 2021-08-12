Limerick Weather: Thursday August 12, 2021

STARTING off windy today, with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, reaching near gale force for a time near coastal areas during the morning with high seas also. Rain in the morning with passing blustery showers mixed with sunny spells from early afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Unsettled weather will continue through the rest of the week.
Tonight, showers will mainly impact the west and northwest overnight with long clear spells elsewhere. Southwest winds will ease to moderate in the south and east, but remain fresh to strong elsewhere with near gale force winds continuing in the far west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
Tomorrow will be blustery again with fresh southwest winds, strong at times near coastal areas especially in the north and northwest. There will be sunny spells and showers, showers frequent across the west and north with dry spells in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.
