12/08/2021

No big screen in Limerick for All-Ireland final

Thousands of Limerick fans watched the 2018 All-Ireland final on a big screen at LIT Gaelic Grounds | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE continuing fight against Covid-19 and public health guidelines means there’s unlikely to be any big screen for Limerick’s All-Ireland final clash with Cork.

Meetings have been taking place between Limerick GAA officials and the local authority to discuss what, if anything, can be put in place for the Treaty’s third All-Ireland final appearance in four years on Sunday week.

But a variety of sources have said that there will not be a repeat of 2018 when thousands of fans watched the game in the Gaelic Grounds, ahead of a massive homecoming following the win over Galway.

“I’d be 99% certain that is not going to happen. There will be no big screen at the Gaelic Grounds and sadly no homecoming, win, lose or draw” said an individual who is close to the talks.

However, pubs in Limerick are set for a super Sunday on August 22 with many already booked out for the game, throwing in 3.30pm.

Paul Flannery, who is the local representative of the Vintners Federation of Ireland appealed to people to only book one table to avoid leaving other pubs “high and dry”.

“I’ve seen some places are already taking deposits for tables out of necessity and the customer would get the deposit back the moment they turn up on the day,” he said,

“That focuses the mind.” Only 40,000 tickets are available in the 82,300-capacity Croke Park over ongoing restrictions.

Limerick GAA confirm appeal to Peter Casey red card ahead of All Ireland hurling final

