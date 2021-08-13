Limerick Singer Songwriter Part of the Line-Up For Concert4Cancer

Concert4Cancer is back, bringing together a host of Irish and UK musicians, special guest appearances and powerful patient stories, to raise vital funds for cancer support services in Ireland and Limerick's Singer Songwriter Emma Langford is playing a starring role.

Co-hosted by Anna Daly and Ronan Keating the televised benefit concert, in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation, will be live on Virgin Media One and on the Virgin Media player at 9pm Friday, August 27.

This year’s line-up includes a special duet from Gary Barlow and Ronan Keating, performances from Aslan, Riptide Movement, Anne-Marie, Johnny Logan, Soda Blonde, Mike Denver, Limerick native Emma Langford and the Mount Sion Choir, Tebi Rex, Curtis Walsh and Saint Sister, with more acts to be announced.

Singer and Marie Keating Foundation patron, Ronan Keating says he is excited to be back for a second year “with the support of Virgin Media Television, we are so excited to be back this year and what an amazing show we have in store! A diverse mix of musical genres, international household names, amazing Irish talent and some fab special guest appearances too – it’s the perfect show for the whole family to enjoy a night in together. We really want the public to get behind us again and dig deep if they can, to ensure that the Foundation can continue to support as many men and women as possible through this really challenging time. We thought last year that by now, we’d be back to ‘normal’ and although there is great hope, it’s hard to believe we are still adjusting to a COVID world. The Foundation has remained there steadfast through it all, supporting cancer patients, but they need the public’s help and donations to continue this important work. My family and I are so proud of all the team at the Foundation and what they do every day in our Mam’s name. We hope that this show will bring families across Ireland together for a night of great TV, amazing music and some really powerful stories and most importantly raise funds for this amazing charity and those they support.”

More acts and special guest appearances to be announced in the coming weeks.