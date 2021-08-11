Limerick Weather: Wednesday August 11, 2021

A cloudy start tomorrow, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and with a band of heavier rain spreading eastwards. The rain will clear from the west early in the morning with sunshine following and just the odd isolated light shower following, and this clearance will extend to all parts through the morning. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southerly winds, veering westerly as the rain clears and decreasing mostly moderate.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Our weather will continue unsettled for the rest of the week and over the weekend.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry with clear spells at first. Cloud will increase and rain will develop in the west overnight with strengthening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Thursday: A very blustery or windy day with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, reaching near gale force along parts of the west and northwest coast, with some high seas here too. Outbreaks of rain will affect Atlantic counties at first, with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers following for the second half of the day. Some sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, mildest and driest in the southeast. Thursday night will continue blustery with some further showers, mainly in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Friday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy. The best of the sunshine will be in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly breezes. Friday night will be mainly dry. However rain will develop in the southwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light breezes.

On Saturday, rain in the south will spread northwards over the southern half of the country through the morning and over the northern half of the country through the rest of the day and early night. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light to moderate easterly winds, later becoming southerly. There'll be further outbreaks of rain overnight. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Sunday will be warm and breezy with rain in the morning followed by showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.