Ireland adds one more country to 'Mandatory Hotel Quarantine' list

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has today announced that one additional state will be added to the list of designated states.

The additional countries to be added to the list is Kazakhstan, meaning people who are not yet fully vaccinated, arriving to Ireland having been in or transited through Kazakhstan in the previous 14 days must enter Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

Kazakhstan will soon be included on the booking system for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine, with non-vaccinated passengers from this State entering quarantine starting from 04.00 on Friday, August 13.

More information on Mandatory Hotel Quarantine is available at www.gov.ie/quarantine.

If you are travelling to Ireland from a non-designated State, you must fill out an electronic Passenger Locator Form before departure.

You also have to have appropriate valid proof of vaccination or recovery, or to present evidence of a negative RT-PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country. More information is available on www.gov.ie/travel.