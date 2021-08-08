BREAKING: National Covid-19 case numbers show daily increase

As of midnight, Saturday 7 August, NPHET are reporting 1,837* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of those cases, 208 patients are hospitalised, while 31 are in ICU. The 1837 cases is an increase from 1828 yesterday, while the number of people in hospital has also risen from 198 to today's figure of 208.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation and update.
More News
St Michael’s Day Care Centre staff after their rendition of the Jerusalema dance / Picture: Maura Walsh
Cream of the crop in Tournafulla: Gerard O’Dwyer, Maurice Curtin, Billy Cronin, and Jack Cahill, all of Dairygold, with Terence, Eileen, Brendan, Tara and Laura Reidy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.