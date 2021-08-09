Limerick Weather: Monday August 9, 2021

Monday will start mostly cloudy with scattered showers and just occasional sunny spells. The showers will become more widespread through the afternoon, turning heavy and thundery, especially in the east of Munster. During the late afternoon and evening, a clearance to drier and brighter weather will move in from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Changeable through the rest of the week with some drier periods dry at times. Temperatures will remain similar with highs in the high teens touching 20 locally. Tuesday will be a very mild night however mostly the nights will be closer to average.

Monday night: A largely dry night with clear spells for most though there will be patchy drizzle in the west. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Light westerly breezes will allow mist, fog and some low cloud to form by dawn.

Tuesday: A largely dry day with a good deal of cloud about but there will be some hazy sunny spells and also the chance of isolated patchy light rain or drizzle at times. Feeling rather pleasant with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, possibly reaching 21 degrees in the east, in light southwesterly breezes. Becoming cloudier during the evening with some patchy drizzle will develop along Atlantic coasts.

Tuesday night: A misty and murky night is expected with just occasional clear spells before a band of rain extending to Atlantic coastal counties before dawn. Mild and muggy overnight with temperatures not falling below 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Wednesday: The persistent and locally heavy band of rain will gradually track eastwards through the morning, while sunny spells and isolated light showers will follow from the west for the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, as moderate southerly winds veer westerly once the rain passes.

Thursday: Some uncertainty for Thursday with a low pressure system set to track to the northwest of Ireland. Current indications suggest there will be some patchy rain and drizzle in the morning however it will become drier with good sunny spells for the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong at times along northwest coasts.

Friday and the weekend: Current indications suggest that it will continue unsettled through Friday and the weekend with showers and longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures generally ranging between 16 to 21 degrees.