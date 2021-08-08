BREAKING: Male hospitalised after overnight assault in Limerick

A MAN was rushed to hospital in the early of this Sunday morning following an incident in the Moyross area.
A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 4am.
"A male in his 30s was brought to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for his injuries.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
The seriousness of the man's injuries is not known at this time.
