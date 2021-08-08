Teen in bad company stole from shop in Limerick town

Bad influence' led to a 14-year-old to steal from the Centra in Askeaton
A TEENAGE girl of 14 had fallen under the bad influence of others when she stole goods worth €80 from the Centra Supermarket in Askeaton, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said at Newcastle West court.
The girl, who cannot be named as she is a minor, lives in another county, the court heard.
The theft took place on November 19, 2019 and was reported.
CCTV led gardai to the defendant who had no previous convictions.
“She was 14 at the time,” Mr O’Donnell said, “She was in the company of people who were an influence on her in a bad way.”
He asked that a pre-sanctioned report be undertaken before sentence is imposed.
Judge Carol Anne Coolican adjourned the case for finalisation on October 5 and for compensation to be paid.
