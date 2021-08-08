08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Teen in bad company stole from shop in Limerick town

Teen in bad company stole from shop in Limerick town

Bad influence' led to a 14-year-old to steal from the Centra in Askeaton

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

A TEENAGE girl of 14 had fallen under the bad influence of others when she stole goods worth €80 from the Centra Supermarket in Askeaton, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said at Newcastle West court.

The girl, who cannot be named as she is a minor, lives in another county, the court heard.

The theft took place on November 19, 2019 and was reported.

CCTV led gardai to the defendant who had no previous convictions.

“She was 14 at the time,” Mr O’Donnell said, “She was in the company of people who were an influence on her in a bad way.”

He asked that a pre-sanctioned report be undertaken before sentence is imposed.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican adjourned the case for finalisation on October 5 and for compensation to be paid.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media