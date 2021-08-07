Limerick GAA club’s fundraiser for air ambulance service takes off

OVER €20,000 and counting has been collected by Galbally GAA and Camogie Club for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

It was the parish’s way of saying thank you to the voluntary life saving service which has landed in the locality five times in a year.

There were a range of events over the Bank Holiday weekend that would have been difficult to organise pre March 2020 not to mind during a pandemic, said Cllr Eddie Ryan.

It commenced on Thursday evening with a cycle. Despite the inclement weather, over 60 saddled up.

“On Friday evening there was a 8km walk with around 150 taking part – mostly families, the young and not so young,” said Cllr Ryan.

They were joined virtually from around the world by ex-pats including by Sasha and Gerald Carroll, a nephew of Galbally GAA chairperson Tom Quinlan, all the way from Singapore.

“On Saturday, there was a drive-in table quiz which was unique. You stayed in your own car as the questions were read out,” said Cllr Ryan.

The vintage car and tractor run on Sunday was like the ploughing championships due to the amount of tractors on display. The inclement weather worked in their favour as many contractors took part, showcasing their modern machines besides those with slightly less horsepower.

“We had great support for all the events from Galbally, Anglesboro, Ballylanders and surrounding areas. I was stewarding at the tractor run and people were coming up dropping €5, €10, €20 and €50 notes into the bucket. People were so generous,” said Cllr Ryan.

Every cent will go to Irish Community Air Ambulance (pictured) which is based in North Cork.

“We’ve had five people who needed that service in the last 12 months. Ballylanders have had three and Kilmallock have had seven. They are just the ones I know about. It costs €3,500 every time the helicopter goes up in the air.

“For one of the rescues in Galbally it was here in eight minutes. It is a fantastic service,” said Cllr Ryan, who praised Galbally GAA and Camogie Club and all involved in running the fundraisers.

“Tom Quinlan is the chairman of the GAA club and he was one of the five who needed the air ambulance after a tree fell on him. Great credit must go to Tom and everyone for organising this.

“What I see now is we have a new generation of younger people who are typical of people from Galbally and surrounding areas – they are prepared to put their shoulders to the wheel,” said Cllr Ryan.

Those wishing to support Irish Community Air Ambulance can donate on Galbally GAA and Camogie Club’s iDonate page.