Road closures planned in Limerick to facilitate construction projects

PART of a major link on Limerick's northside is set to be closed for a month to facilitate the construction of the Northern Distributor Road.

Council is proposing that the New Road which runs parallel to the River Shannon linking Thomondgate to Kileely and Moyross will close in part from Monday, August 23 until Sunday, September 26.

Its plans would see the thoroughfare closed from its junction with Longpavement at Kileely for a distance of 36 metres in a south-eastern direction.

This will allow the construction and re-alignment works needed for the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road at its junction with Longpavement.

Work on the road, seen as vital to open up the Moyross community, is under way.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, there will be local diversions in place, while emergency vehicles will also be able to continually enter the road if required. General vehicle access will be via Smith O'Brien Avenue.

Elsewhere, council is also planning a local road in Annacotty's closure during the day for the month of September.

The L-111-62 in Annacotty from its junction with the L-111-1 at Annacotty Village to where it meets the Walkers Road/Riverbank Road roundabout will be closed from 8am to 6pm.

Intending traffic on this route will be diverted via the R445 and the L-111-2 Dublin Road onto Walkers Road.