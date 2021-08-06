Limerick councillors told CCTV can't be used to monitor taxi ranks

CLOSED-circuit television (CCTV) equipment cannot be used to monitor taxi ranks to issue fines under data protection laws, Limerick Council has said.
In a written answer, circulated to members of the Metropolitan District, director of service Kieran Lehane revealed that the GDPR legislation prohibits the use of the apparatus to monitor taxi ranks for the purpose of issuing fixed charge notices.
This news came following a question from Fianna Fail councillor Azad Talukder, who urged more widespread use of cameras in taxi ranks across Limerick.
"For many years, taxi drivers have complained. Taxi ranks are their place of work. They wait there for their fare. But there are no cameras. Sometimes people are scared to approach private drivers using taxi ranks," he said.
Cllr Talukder was told that if the council did fit cameras to taxi ranks where they are not available, it would cost €100,000.
