Limerick restaurants subjected to online abuse over use of vaccine certificates

AT least one hospitality venue in Limerick was forced to deactivate its social media channels after co-ordinated online abuse from those opposing the use of vaccine certificates.

From the start of last week, restaurants, pubs and cafes have been allowed to seat people who have had two jabs, or recovered from Covid-19, indoors.

To verify this, customers have been asked to present relevant documentation. ​

However, a Facebook group has been established, flagging venues which are doing this and encouraging its members to boycott said businesses.

While only one local restaurant appeared to have been targetted through this site as of this Tuesday, a city pub found itself on the end of what has been described as “vile” abuse following a posting they made.

One industry source – who did not wish to be identified for fear of reprisal – said: “The pub put out a simple tweet, saying they were looking forward to re-opening to indoor diners. But then they had vile messages sent in reply. Words like segregation, apartheid and discrimination were used. Ultimately, they had to go to ground.”

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has already written to government on the matter, pointing out that “fraudulent” posts on Facebook and Google are causing its members’ businesses to suffer – with many also reporting multiple no-shows.

Facebook has already said the reviews do not violate its policies.

Sabrina Amodeo, who owns three branches of the Italian Tuscany Bistro, in Annacotty, Dooradoyle and Ballina said she believes the public will be able to tell the difference between honest and dishonest reviews.

She said a “marginal” number of customers have told her that they would “boycott” her restaurants if she requested a vaccine certificate – but she’s referred them to the national Covid-19 complaints line.

“We have no choice but to get back up and running. Everyone has to put food on the table, and we all have mortgages and rent to pay. We have to get back to some semblance of normality and we have to comply with government guidelines,” Ms Amodeo said.

She also urged people to think about the potential damage people might be doing by posting fake reviews.

“They are hurting the owners. But what’s important is our kitchen porters, our chefs, our serving staff and supervisors who have families at home and cannot survive on the PUP payment. They need to bring a decent income home to survive and live. That's the reality of it,” she said.