New judge welcomed following appointment to Limerick district

Judge Carol Anne Coolican has been appointed to the Limerick Court district
JUDGE Carol Anne Coolican was welcomed to Newcastle West court by state solicitor Aidan Judge on her first day sitting as newly appointed judge for the district.
Judge Coolican replaces Judge Mary Larkin who now sits in County Clare.
Judge Coolican was educated at University College Cork, University College Dublin, Trinity College and the Law Society.
She enrolled as a solicitor in October 1982 and has been the managing solicitor at the Tralee Law Centre of the Legal Aid Board since 1994, with wide experience in family law, child care and civil law
She was chair of the Law Society's Family and Child Law Committee from 2012-2014.
Welcoming her to the district, Mr Judge assured her of his support and co-operation adding that previous judges had enjoyed their years in the area.
“I am delighted to be here,” Judge Coolican said. She was familiar with many of those practicing in the district, she said.
“I have soldiered with you for many years. I look forward to working with you all.”
