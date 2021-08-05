BREAKING: Road closed following two car collision in Limerick

A SECTION of the Dublin Road is closed following a car accident this lunchtime.
A two car collision took place outside The Hurlers pub in Castletroy. Limerick Fire and Rescue Service, gardai and ambulance personnel are all in attendance.
It is not known if any of the occupants of the vehicles are injured at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid this area where possible.
