No change in Limerick diocese's stance on Communions and Confirmations

THE Limerick diocese won't be following the lead of others in relation to First Holy Communions and Confirmations.

A number of bishops across the country have told their priests they can proceed with the sacraments, despite current public health advice that they should not go ahead.

A spokesperson for the Limerick diocese told the Leader, "It is highly unlikely that now, in peak summer holiday period, parishes will seek to plan First Holy Communions or Confirmations".

"So the expectation is that planning for these celebrations will resume towards the end of the month. It is critical, however, that, as we do begin these celebrations, we remain mindful of Covid restrictions in our churches and will be urging the public to do likewise away from the sacraments themselves," said the spokesperson.

Minister Patrick O'Donovan says Holy Communions and Confirmations should be allowed to continue "now".

"People should be allowed get on with their lives within the parameters of the public health restrictions and allow people to celebrate within family groupings," said Minister O’Donovan.