Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

As of midnight, Tuesday August 2, the Department of Health are reporting 1,314* confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the number of those in hospital, now stands at 187, of which 30 are in ICU. The 187 numbers is a rise from 178 reported yesterday.

“Today, the ECDC and EMA have strongly encouraged those who are eligible for vaccination but have not yet been vaccinated to start and complete the recommended COVID-19 vaccination schedule as soon as they can. Full vaccination is the best protection for you and your community from COVID-19, including from variants such as Delta, which is dominant in Ireland.” Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health admitted.

“It is important to remember that infections in vaccinated people do not mean that vaccines do not work. While no vaccine is 100% effective in this way, these breakthrough infections that occur are generally much less severe, and they are associated with less risk of hospitalisation. Vaccines work.”

“Vaccination programmes are one of the greatest public health developments of our time. Not only are the COVID-19 vaccines available to you in Ireland all highly effective and very safe, but they are our road out of this pandemic. Vaccination enables protection of the whole community, including the most vulnerable. Getting vaccinated is an important preventative tool personally, but it is also an act of solidarity from an individual to wider society - an act that keeps one another protected, and ensures the continued safe reopening of our society and economy.” the CMO continued. 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie