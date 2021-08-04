Search our Archive

Bishop gives his blessing to change Mass times due to Limerick match

Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

MANY Limerick hurling fans will be saying prayers on Saturday evening between 5pm and 6.45pm but perhaps not in a church.

Supporters will either be in Croke Park - if they are lucky enough to get a ticket - or glued to a TV to watch Limerick and Waterford in the All-Ireland semi-final.

It will be an almighty clash of the ash but also a clash with Saturday evening Mass times. But Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy has no issue with priests moving Mass times forward or back.

"The 5pm throw-in presents a problem that Mass goers in Limerick will be glad to have as sport means so much to the people of the county and these are great days, in particular, for hurling followers.  

"From a purely logistical point of view, it's a challenging one as some Masses will be anniversaries or months minds and it won't be easy to move the times. These decisions are made on a parish by parish basis but, generally, if accommodation can be made with a change of times, I would not stand in the way," said Bishop Leahy.

He continued: "Ultimately, there's great excitement across Limerick and rightly so as John Kiely and his players have created something very special and we all wish them the very best for Saturday evening and hope that it's a continuation of this great journey they are on." 

