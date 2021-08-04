Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Deep water dock study for Limerick village

Deep water dock study for Limerick village

There's going to be a feasibility study for a deep-water dock in Foynes

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A FEASIBILITY study for a deep water dock and rail link to the port of Foynes is to take place.

It follows the award of more than €2.3m European funding to the Shannon Foynes Port Company.

The company, responsible for managing Limerick’s docklands operations in the city and Foynes, has been given the money under the European Union’s Connecting Europe scheme.

This is designed to support projects across the bloc in the fields of transport, energy and telecoms.

The funding will support a feasibility study to prepare for future development of a new deep-water berth and associated infrastructure at Foynes.

The required infrastructure includes the construction of a bridge to link the new deep-water berth to the existing port area on the mainland.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “This is really positive news for Shannon-Foynes Port Company and for Ireland. International connectivity is critical for our economic development.”

“This feasibility study by Shannon-Foynes Port Company will provide the basis for a new deep water berth which can accommodate larger vessels and meet projected demand in the coming years. The project has also been designed to facilitate the potential role the port can play in the expansion of offshore wind energy in the future,” he said.

It’s the only Irish project awarded funding under the scheme.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie