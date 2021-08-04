Deep water dock study for Limerick village

A FEASIBILITY study for a deep water dock and rail link to the port of Foynes is to take place.

It follows the award of more than €2.3m European funding to the Shannon Foynes Port Company.

The company, responsible for managing Limerick’s docklands operations in the city and Foynes, has been given the money under the European Union’s Connecting Europe scheme.

This is designed to support projects across the bloc in the fields of transport, energy and telecoms.

The funding will support a feasibility study to prepare for future development of a new deep-water berth and associated infrastructure at Foynes.

The required infrastructure includes the construction of a bridge to link the new deep-water berth to the existing port area on the mainland.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “This is really positive news for Shannon-Foynes Port Company and for Ireland. International connectivity is critical for our economic development.”

“This feasibility study by Shannon-Foynes Port Company will provide the basis for a new deep water berth which can accommodate larger vessels and meet projected demand in the coming years. The project has also been designed to facilitate the potential role the port can play in the expansion of offshore wind energy in the future,” he said.

It’s the only Irish project awarded funding under the scheme.