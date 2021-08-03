Limerick Mayor calls on everyone to 'Go Green' ahead of All-Ireland semi final

The Mayor of Limerick City and County, Daniel Butler is calling on everyone to show their support for the Limerick senior hurlers and 'go green' ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final this Saturday in Croke Park. (5pm)

As part of the Greening of Limerick, Limerick City and County Council has placed Limerick flags on along the main entry points to the city of Thomond Bridge and Shannon Bridge, while Council Headquarters at Merchant’s Quay, along with Dooradoyle and our district offices are being ‘greened’ to help boost the atmosphere ahead of the match.

A further rolling out of greening the city and county is now taking place with hundreds of flags and several kilometres of green and white bunting being hung.

As well as flags on Limerick city bridges, O’Connell Street and other key city streets and the boardwalk along with other locations in our city and key towns will also be dressed in green.

Mayor Daniel Butler said: “The All-Ireland series is always such a huge occasion and one that is looked forward to with hopeful anticipation and longing every year. This year is no different and we know our senior hurlers will show pride in the jersey and fight till the final whistle on Saturday to ensure another final appearance.”

“It is fantastic that more and more people will be able to travel to the match as part of the government’s re-opening process, but so many will still miss out, so we want to create a wonderful atmosphere here in Limerick. I am asking all Limerick supporters who can to show their support by dressing their homes and businesses in green.”

“I have instructed the Council to ensure the floodlighting of the Council’s Corporate HQ is green every evening and I am urging all other businesses in Limerick, whose premises are floodlit to ‘go green’ and show their support for the Limerick hurlers.”

“The Limerick hurlers have been such an important beacon of hope and a source or immense pride, over the past year or so and especially since that wonderful win in 2018. Their hard work, drive, edge and unquenchable spirit is something we admire and look to emulate.”

“Luimneach Abú!”