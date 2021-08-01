BREAKING: Daily national Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed 1,098* news cases of COVID-19. Also, of the 163 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, 26 are in ICU.
As it is the weekend, no county by county breakdown figures are available.
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that 10,000 people were vaccinated yesterday as new walk in vaccination centres opened around the country.
On Saturday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said 72.4% of adults were fully vaccinated in Ireland, compared to 72.1% in the UK.
“A brilliant effort by everyone involved,” Mr Martin tweeted.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
