Limerick Weather: Sunday, August 1, 2021

THE month of August will kick off with a mix of cloud and sunny spells in Limerick. It will be a mostly dry day although some isolated showers possible in the west. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees in light northerly winds..

Full provincial forecast at https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Largely dry tonight with clear spells and just isolated coastal showers. Cloud will increase along western and southwestern coasts overnight with some patchy rain or drizzle developing in these parts by morning. Lowest temperature of eight to 11 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes with the odd pocket of mist forming.

Tomorrow, it will be another mostly dry day in the east and north with just well scattered showers. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect the west and southwest, however. Cloud amounts will vary, with the best of the sunny spells occurring in the evening. Highest temperature of 16 to 19 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. Most areas will be dry on Monday night with clear spells with just the odd light shower. Lowest temperature of eight to 11 degrees. Light variable breezes will allow some mist and fog patches to form

