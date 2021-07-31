Search our Archive

CCTV can’t be used to issue fixed charge notices in taxi ranks, says Limerick Council

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

CLOSED-circuit television (CCTV) equipment cannot be used to monitor taxi ranks to issue fines under data protection laws, Limerick Council has said.

In a written answer at this month's metropolitan meeting, district boss Kieran Lehane revealed that the GDPR legislation prohibits the use of the apparatus to monitor taxi ranks for the purpose of issuing fixed charge notices.

This news came following a question from Fianna Fail councillor Azad Talukder, who urged more widespread use of cameras in taxi ranks across Limerick.

"For many years, taxi drivers have complained. Taxi ranks are their place of work. They wait there for their fare. But there are no cameras. Sometimes people are scared to approach private drivers using taxi ranks. Especially across from the Debenhams, it's always used by private cars," he said.

Cllr Talukder was told that if the council did fit cameras to taxi ranks where they are not available, it would cost €100,000.

Mr Lehane also told the City West member that currently there are 87 taxi spaces in Limerick's metropolitan district, including 10 new spots planned outside University Hospital Limerick.

Of these, currently 62 spaces operate around-the-clock, while 11 spots operate between 5.30pm and 4am.

