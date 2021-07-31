Search our Archive

31/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

BREAKING: Daily Covid case numbers confirmed as national total exceeds 300,000 since pandemic began

BREAKING: Daily Covid case numbers confirmed as national total exceeds 300,000 since pandemic began

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed that there are 1,427* newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.  

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today we have reached the milestone of 300,000 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic. 

“However, today we have also seen how solidarity continues to be the hallmark of our response with young people across the country lining up to get vaccinated, both to protect themselves and to play their part in protecting the community. 

“I strongly urge anyone eligible for a vaccine to come forward and avail of the opportunity as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, as of 8am today, 164 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie