Search our Archive

31/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

BREAKING: Swimming ban in Limerick town as bacteria detected

BREAKING: Swimming ban in Limerick town as bacteria detected

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Council has imposed a ban on swimming in two parts of Askeaton as higher than acceptable levels of bacteria were detected in the water.

Bathing is prohibited at Gurt at Askeaton Swimming Club and an area known as The Lep in the town until further notice.

Staff attached to Limerick City and County Council’s corporate laboratory have carried out tests on the water quality at both locations in the past number of days.

The results showed excess levels of E. coli and Enterococci bacteria in the water samples when compared to limits set down by the Bathing Water Regulations, indicating the water was not of sufficient quality for bathing.

Following instruction by HSE Mid-West Public Health, Limerick City and County Council has now imposed a ban on all bathing in both areas.

It will be prohibited until further notice.

Investigations are ongoing to locate the source of the bacteria, with water samples being taken at regular intervals to monitor the water quality.

While Gurt and The Lep are not officially designated bathing areas in Limerick, the Council is aware that they are hugely popular spots for people from the Askeaton area.

Limerick City and County Council is urging everyone to heed the ban and not to swim in the water.

Notices have been erected at both locations informing people of the swimming ban.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie