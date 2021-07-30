Limerick people asked to act responsibly this Bank Holiday Weekend as Covid cases continue to increase locally

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, and the UL Hospitals Group are urging people in Limerick to act responsibly this Bank Holiday Weekend as the incidence of Covid-19 continues to increase in the region.

And they are asking people in Limerick, North Tipperary and Clare to avail of the walk-in vaccination clinics.

Over the past 14 days, there have been 711 Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West; 471 in Limerick, 123 in Clare, and 117 in North Tipperary. On July 29, there were 41 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick, 12 in North Tipperary, and 8 in Clare.

Public Health Mid-West is currently under increasing pressure in the management and contact tracing of new outbreaks in the region, as the vast majority of new cases have multiple exposures and a significant number of close contacts.

There is a small number of contained outbreaks in long-term residential care facilities in the region, which has been an emerging trend in the past two weeks.

There have been sporadic outbreaks in workplaces; in hospitality, retail, offices, factories in recent weeks, with a large number of people working while infectious in these settings.

"We are encouraging everyone, aged 16 and older, who has not received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to attend the walk-in vaccination centres for a free Pfizer vaccine at Limerick Racecourse in Patrickswell, West County Hotel in Ennis, or Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh this weekend (see details below)," said a spokesperson.

Dr Marie Casey, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “Getting your vaccine will help prevent you and someone close to you from becoming severely ill with this disease, which is still widely circulating in our communities. If you are vaccinated and you have symptoms, book a free test straight away as you can still be infected with Covid-19. The situation in the Mid-West is currently difficult to predict, and with more movement in the population between multiple settings, it means the number of cases can change very quickly. We ask that you be alert, socialise safely, and prioritise getting a vaccine this weekend.”

Colette Cowan, Chief Executive Officer, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We’re very happy with the public response to vaccination in the Mid-West, but the transmission of Covid-19 in the community, and increase in Covid-positive hospitalisations, starkly illustrate the dangers of complacency. I’m urging anyone aged 16 and over to answer the call this Bank Holiday weekend to attend first-dose Pfizer clinics at our three Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. No appointment is necessary. All you need to bring is your birth certificate or a recognised photo ID. All details are on the website www.hse.ie and we have a local number for enquiries on 087-9681240. Please get vaccinated, maximise our social immunity, and continue to follow the public health guidelines at this crucial stage in the battle to halt Covid-19 in its tracks.”

Maria Bridgeman, Chief Officer, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, said: “The people of the Mid-West continue to make great progress in reducing the incidence of Covid-19 and on this August Bank Holiday weekend many people will arrange meeting family and friends. I am hopeful the public will continue the excellent progress we have made and I encourage you to enjoy the weekend in a responsible manner and continue to adhere to the guidelines set out by public health. It is important to remind people if you have symptoms, then it’s really important that you get tested as quickly as possible.”