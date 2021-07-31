Limerick Weather: Saturday July 31, 2021

Saturday will begin mostly cloudy with just occasional bright spells and isolated light showers developing. Showers will become more frequent during the afternoon before easing as some good evening sunny spells develop. Highest temperature of 18 to 21 degrees light to moderate northwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: A good deal of dry weather for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend though there will be showers. Largely cloudy too but some sunny spells will still occur. Temperatures around average for the time of year.

Saturday night: A largely dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells with just some isolated light showers along northern fringes. Lowest temperature of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

Sunday: A dry day for most with a good deal of cloud with just well scattered showers, mainly affecting eastern and Atlantic coasts. Sunnier spells will develop through the day. Highest temperature of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the north and warmest in the south with light to moderate north to northwest winds.

Sunday night: A largely dry and clear night with just isolated showers. Lowest temperature of 7 to 11 degrees in mainly light northerly or variable breezes with mist patches forming. Cloud will increase from the west towards morning.

Bank Holiday Monday: A good deal of dry weather though there will be well scattered showers. Showers are expected to merge to a longer spell of rain which is will affect some areas for a time, currently most likely in parts of Connacht and Munster. Elsewhere there will be sunny spells in the morning before cloud bubbles up in the afternoon but good evening sunshine will break through in all areas. Highest temperature of 16 to 19 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. Dry overnight apart from the odd shower but mist and fog patches will form. Lowest temperature of 8 to 12 degrees.

Tuesday: Dry with hazy morning sunshine to start but cloud and showery outbreaks of rain will extend from the southwest through the day. Highest temperature of 17 to 20 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Further outlook: Unsettled with rain and showers, breezy at times too. Temperatures staying around average for the time of year.