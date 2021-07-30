BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have this evening confirmed of 1,501* new cases of COVID-19, while of those 169 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalised, 23 are currently in ICU.
“This week vaccination is open to anyone over the age of 16 and those aged 12-15 will be able to register soon. Walk-in vaccination centres are now available for those yet to receive a first dose. If you have a child with an underlying medical condition, that is living in a household where there are other people at risk, please avail of vaccination at the earliest opportunity." Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said.
“Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic. If we experience similar uptake in the younger cohorts as experienced in the over 60’s, Ireland will have a strong population level defence against COVID-19 and its known variants.” the CMO continued.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; "If you experience any symptoms of a cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, change in taste or smell, headache, sore throat, runny nose or blocked nose/sinuses, please isolate and come forward for a test. There are testing centres located in every county in Ireland."
