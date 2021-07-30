Search our Archive

Dog sustains 'serious injuries' during attack in Limerick village

Gardai attended the scene of the incident

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI attended an incident in which one dog allegedly caused “serious injuries” to another canine in a Limerick village.

The incident occurred in Castleconnell at approximately 3pm last Sunday.

Local sources have claimed that one dog broke out of a back garden before setting on a group of dogs which were being walked at the time by a woman in her 70s.

A spokesperson for the gardai said they had been contacted and it was reported to them that a dog had attacked another dog, causing “serious injuries”.

The woman in question was not injured during the course of the incident.

The gardai say they have notified Limerick City and County Council’s dog warden about the incident.

It’s understood they attended the scene on Tuesday to gather more information in relation to the incident.

The Limerick Leader has contacted the local authority for comment.

