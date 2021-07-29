Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Limerick gardaí and firefighters team up for emergency training

Fifteen young gardai with firefighters at Mulgrave Street

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

NONE of us want to be in a emergency situation where we need the expert assistance of gardaí and firefighters but if that day comes we will be in the best hands possible.

As part of that learning process, junior gardaí from across the Limerick Division received training in relation to marine search and Rescue, and attended Limerick City Fire and Rescue Station on Mulgrave Street on Wednesday.

The training event was organised by Assistant Fire Chief Ger O’Donoghue and Garda John O’Sullivan from Community Policing in Henry Street.

"Firefighters from Blue Watch demonstrated equipment and procedures relating to road traffic collisions, incident management and River Rescue. This marks the third year in which this training has been carried out and it has proved highly beneficial.

"Emergency Services in Limerick continue to work and train with each other, making these multi-agency days very important for junior Gardaí," said Mr O'Sullivan.

Both he and Mr O'Donoghue are involved with Limerick River Rescue Coordination Group. This group also includes Irish Coast Guard, Limerick Marine Search & Rescue and Limerick Civil Defence. 

