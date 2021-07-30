Limerick Weather: Friday, July 30, 2021

TODAY will be mostly cloudy to start, with rain clearing from eastern areas during the morning and showers developing elsewhere. The afternoon will see a mix of bright spells and scattered showers, some of these heavy. The showers will gradually ease in the evening, but cloud will increase in western areas with outbreaks of light rain developing. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze, fresh at times in coastal parts of the southwest.
Tonight, showers will become confined to Atlantic coasts and the southwest early in the night with some mist and fog patches developing, in a light westerly breeze. A mild night with temperatures not dropping below 10 to 13 degrees.
