Limerick's Adare announced as one of 20 Poetry Towns nationwide

ADARE has been named as one of 20 Poetry Towns across the country which will host free poetry events next month. Adare is also to have a specially commissioned poem about the village and its people as part of the Poetry Towns scheme.

The scheme is an initiative from Poetry Ireland and is being organised locally in partnership with Limerick City and County Council Arts Office. It will take place between September 10 and 18.

As part of the initiative, each town will have a nominated Poet Laureate, to be announced next month. The chosen Poet Laureate will be either from Adare or have close connections with it and will be commissioned to write a poem honouring Adare and its people. The Poet Laureates for each town will be announced next month.

The Adare poem will be presented to the people of Adare in an online event which will also feature contributions from local poets, artists and musicians.

There will also be a wide variety of additional activities in each Poetry Town: poetry workshops; public poetry displays, including ‘Poetry Underfoot’; and a range of physical activities called ‘Poems that Move You’, which will vary from town to town.

Local businesses, including cafés and chemists, will also be asked to get involved by distributing ‘pocket poems’ to customers. The full programme for each town will be made available on the Poetry Town website during the last week of August.