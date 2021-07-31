Search our Archive

31/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Cocaine 'fell out' of man’s pocket - Limerick court hears

Cocaine 'fell out' of man’s pocket - Limerick court hears

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Donal O’Regandonal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A NEWCASTLE West man is out of pocket for forgetting to check his pockets.

Thomas Hanrahan, aged 29, of Forge House, Lower Maiden Street, Newcastle West pleaded guilty to the possession of drugs.

Inspector Pat Brennan said on February 25, 2021, gardai were called to a vehicle blocking a farm gate in Doon.

“The vehicle was locked. There was no tax disc on the car. It was seized. Garda Aiden Larkin saw a bag of cocaine on the driver’s seat,” said Insp Brennan.

When the vehicle was brought to Bob Sweeney’s yard a locksmith was called to open the car, said Insp Brennan. Kilmallock Court heard that through Garda Larkin’s investigations he found out the owner of the car was the defendant.

“Mr Hanrahan was questioned and admitted to having the drugs in his possession. He said it fell out of his pocket. It was valued at €100,” said Insp Brennan.

Maria Brosnan BL, who represented Mr Hanrahan, said it was a “one-off event”.

“He bought the cocaine on a previous night. It fell out of his pocket. He has no difficulty with drugs.

“He cares for his father. He apologises and expresses his remorse,” said Ms Brosnan.

Judge Patricia Harney said due to Mr Hanrahan’s previous good record and co-operation with gardai she handed down a fine of €500. Ms Brosnan made an application for free legal aid on behalf of her client.

Judge Harney refused it saying, “It is a lifestyle choice”.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie