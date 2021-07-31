Limerick set for outdoor painting classes this August

The Hunt Museum will host a variety of outdoor painting classes and workshops for both budding and advanced artists in its new Museum in a Garden during the month of August.

The outdoor or “en plein air” painting series ties in with the Hunt’s new summer exhibition ‘A Wild Atlantic Way – Irish Life & Landscapes’ which gives visitors the chance to travel the Wild Atlantic Way and experience the essence and soul of Ireland through a series of atmospheric and strikingly evocative paintings by 30 artists. All events will take place in the Hunt’s new beautifully landscaped garden which was officially opened to the public in June.

Jill Cousins, Director of The Hunt Museum, said, “Through the series, we’re hoping to provide a fully rounded experience where all artists, budding or professional, get inspiration from either the stunning works featured in our summer exhibition or from being outdoors in our new Museum in a Garden. By combining art and nature, we can create a space for learning, mindfulness, curiosity and play.”

En plein air, which means in the open air, allows the student to paint from direct observation. There are three different types of painting events on offer, some with well-known professional artists, to cater for all levels of experience:

Painting Classes in the Garden: With views and perspectives of the Hunt Museum, the Shannon River, King John’s Castle and Clancy Strand, The Hunt Museum’s garden provides the ideal setting for classes from 1.30pm to 4pm, Wednesday afternoons until August 18. Adults €15, Kids €5. Booking essential.

A Wild Atlantic Way En Plein Air: Be an artist for a day and paint en plein air in the garden. Gain inspiration from the Irish artists who feature in The Hunt Museum’s amazing summer exhibition ‘A Wild Atlantic Way’ as well as from local professional artists who will be in attendance like John Shinnors, Roger McCarthy, Henry Morgan and Shane O’Donovan. Easels and paints are provided. Please bring a snack, lunch and a drink. This event takes place on August 12 from 12 noon to 7pm. Tickets €15, Kids €5. Booking essential.

Landscape Painting Masterclass: Artist Joseph Kelly captures the majesty, atmosphere, and scale of County Clare’s rugged coastline in his work. For this day-long masterclass he will give a demonstration of his en plein air painting techniques and tutor you on painting your own landscape in the Hunt Museum’s Garden. Suitable for beginners, improvers and advanced. Please bring your materials including easel, canvas, palette, paints and mediums. This event takes place on August 24 from 10am to 4pm. For 16 years and over. Tickets €35. Booking essential.

Tickets can be booked online www.huntmuseum.com or by calling 061 312 833.