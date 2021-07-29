Limerick man in court on knife charge

A YOUNG man has appeared in court in relation to the possession of a knife in a public place in Limerick city.
A video of gardai arresting an individual has been widely circulated on social media.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí have arrested and charged a male aged in his 20s in relation to an incident which occurred in Garryowen on July 27 at approximately 10pm.
The male was before Limerick District Court on Wednesday morning.
"As this matter is before the courts no further information is available," said the garda spokesperson.
