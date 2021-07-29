Limerick Council, Sports Partnership and Sport Ireland promote 'Water Safety'

Limerick City and County Council, Limerick Sports Partnership are among the key stakeholders to partner with Sport Ireland to encourage everyone to be alert to water safety for the rest of the summer.

Over the last few months there have been many successful campaigns and initiatives in regards to educating the public on water safety. While all stakeholders of this campaign have particular responsibilities and objectives, we all have the same overriding priority, which is the safety of all participants in outdoor physical activities.

We are privileged to live on an island with an abundance of water to enjoy and we are spoilt with the choice of activities or enjoyment that people of all ages and abilities can derive from the water. It is however critical that everyone respects the dangers that exist around water and that that people know how to be safe around, on and in the water.

Limerick has two locations, which are overseen by lifeguards during the summer months one in Glin and the other in Kilteery Pier.

Everyone is encouraged to familiarise themselves with and follow these key water safety messages:

Check weather, water conditions and tides before going on or in the water

Let someone know where you are going and what time you expect to be back

Do not go alone, even if whoever you bring doesn’t get on or in the water

Have a method of calling for help. In emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard

Use an appropriate lifejacket or buoyancy aid if you are doing activities on the water

Ensure you are visible in the water and do not go in or on the water during reduced light

Do not use inflatable toys in open water

It is important that parents and guardians educate children on these key water safety messages and that people are aware of the many hazards of swimming in undesignated areas.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast dial 112 or 999 or use VHF Ch 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.