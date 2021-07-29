Limerick Council, Sports Partnership and Sport Ireland promote 'Water Safety'

Limerick City and County Council, Limerick Sports Partnership are among the key stakeholders to partner with Sport Ireland to encourage everyone to be alert to water safety for the rest of the summer.
Over the last few months there have been many successful campaigns and initiatives in regards to educating the public on water safety. While all stakeholders of this campaign have particular responsibilities and objectives, we all have the same overriding priority, which is the safety of all participants in outdoor physical activities.
We are privileged to live on an island with an abundance of water to enjoy and we are spoilt with the choice of activities or enjoyment that people of all ages and abilities can derive from the water. It is however critical that everyone respects the dangers that exist around water and that that people know how to be safe around, on and in the water.
Limerick has two locations, which are overseen by lifeguards during the summer months one in Glin and the other in Kilteery Pier.
Everyone is encouraged to familiarise themselves with and follow these key water safety messages:
If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast dial 112 or 999 or use VHF Ch 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.
