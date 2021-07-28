Search our Archive

28/07/2021

BREAKING: Covid-19 outbreak in Limerick town linked to 'high risk' social activity

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

SERIOUS concerns have been expressed over a community outbreak of Covid-19 linked to social activity in Kilmallock.

Public Health Mid-West has recorded more than 20 cases linked to community outbreak in the town over the past two weeks.

It’s associated with social activity in hospitality with onward transmission in multiple settings including households and workplaces in Kilmallock.

Preliminary analysis from Public Health Mid-West indicates that the social activity was high-risk, involving close contact without masks for a number of hours.

The department is urging people in the area to book a free Covid-19 swab at their nearest testing centre if they have symptoms, or if they are concerned that they were exposed to risk of infection in recent days.

They are also urging all people, aged 16 and older, to register for a free Covid-19 vaccine and attend for vaccination as scheduled or avail of the walk-in vaccination clinics over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Dr Rose Fitzgerald, a specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “The number of Covid-19 cases is continuing to increase. We continue to see people being admitted to hospital as a result of Covid-19, some of whom in serious conditions. Complex outbreaks are more likely to occur in the coming weeks if people, especially unvaccinated people, continue to act outside the public health guidelines in social settings. I would advise everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines and to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the earliest opportunity.”

