Burst water main in Limerick estates

Irish Water staff are on site in Dooradoyle
UP to 600 homes in Limerick are impacted by a burst main, and will may no access to water until 4pm this afternoon.
Irish Water is reporting there may be supply disruptions at Cúl Crannagh, Lissanálta Close and Lissanálta Avenue in Dooradoyle as well as surrounding areas.
It comes with staff on site, and estimated to complete repair works by late this afternoon.
The State utility recommends customers allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.
Elsewhere, essential works in Westbury may cause low pressure to customers there, and in the surrounding parts of South East Clare until around six o’clock tonight.
