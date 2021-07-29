Limerick Weather: Thursday July 29, 2021

Scattered outbreaks of rain will extend from the north on Thursday, with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts. Driest and mildest further south with the best of any sunny spells here. More in the way of sunny spells developing across later though as showers become more scattered. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees Celsius, in a moderate to fresh westerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Showers becoming fewer this weekend with some mild afternoon sunshine.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming largely dry and clear as shower activity diminishes. However, later on some heavy showers will feed into the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate westerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Clouding over in the morning with showery spells of rain becoming fairly widespread, driest in the southeast. Cooler than average for the time of year with top temperatures of just 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, in a moderate westerly breeze. Showers will become confined to the southwest early in the night with some mist and fog setting in, with just light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: Overall dry with sunny spells and well scattered showers - most of these occurring on Saturday. Feeling mild in the afternoon sunshine with top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes, with best values across the southern half of the country.

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY: Similar conditions following on Monday - most of the scattered showers across the westerly half of Ireland.

Current indications are for more unsettled weather to follow with temperatures a little below normal for early August.