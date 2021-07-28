Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

TODAY will kick off breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. These showers will sometimes be heavy, with localised thunderstorms possible. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, stronger at times on coasts.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Showers will continue tonight, albeit set to become more confined to Atlantic coastal counties with clear spells developing widely. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.
Tomorrow will be another fresh and showery day with bright spells and showers, the showers heavy in places, especially across Ulster with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. The best of the sunshine across the southeast of the country. Maximum temperatures ranging 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast in moderate to fresh westerly winds.
