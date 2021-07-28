Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Limerick Weather: Monday July 5, 2021

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

TODAY will kick off breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. These showers will sometimes be heavy, with localised thunderstorms possible. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, stronger at times on coasts.

Full provincial forecast at https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Showers will continue  tonight, albeit set to become more confined to Atlantic coastal counties with clear spells developing widely. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

Tomorrow will be another fresh and showery day with bright spells and showers, the showers heavy in places, especially across Ulster with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. The best of the sunshine across the southeast of the country. Maximum temperatures ranging 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

For more Limerick weather, please visit section 749 here

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie