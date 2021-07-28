Search our Archive

28/07/2021

As society re-opens Limerick Gardai issue advice on 'personal safety'

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Limerick based Garda John Finnerty has issued some advice is to stay 'streetwise' as society begins to slowly re-open.

"As society is opening up again, please don’t let your guard down.   Crime can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere. The thieves think that they won’t be caught and the victim thinks that it won’t be him or her. The reality is very different. Not every thief will get caught but every victim will suffer. Our advise is not to put yourself in a vulnerable position." Garda Finnerty added. 

The following are some basic principles on becoming “streetwise”.

  • Stay in the company that you know.
  • The consumption of alcohol, drugs or other toxic substances not only diminishes your senses but makes you particularly attractive to criminals
  • If you observe criminal behaviour, leave the area and call the Gardai.
  • Stay on well lit streets and walk against the flow of traffic
  • Never get involved in other peoples disputes.
  • Never respond to taunts or snide remarks by others- these are designed to engage you in conflict. 
  • Remember – you cannot rationalise with aggressive or drunk people

