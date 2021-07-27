CrimeFile: Limerick Gardai seek information following garage 'ransacking'

Garda John Finnerty from Henry St station has confirmed that investigations are underway in County Limerck following a break in at a garage in the Askeaton area.
"Thieves targeted a car garage at Ballymore, Askeaton between 1pm last Thursday and 9.30am on Friday morning. They broke into the garage via a back door and subsequently ransacked same. They stole a number of items including drums of oil, lights, alloy wheels and car keys. The thieves would have utilised some mode of transport to access the premises and to carry away all the stolen items. If you were in the vicinity of this garage at Ballymore, Askeaton between 1pm last Thursday and 9.30am on Friday morning and you happened to notice any suspicious activity no matter how trivial then please contact the Askeaton Gardai at 061 601630."
