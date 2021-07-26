Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Limerick restaurant's unique reason for not doing inside dining!

Limerck restaurant's unique reason for not doing inside dining!

Zweton on the Father Russell Road's tongue in cheek Facebook post

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK restaurant has given a brutally honest reason for not opening to indoor diners this Monday - they can't be arsed asking for all the information!

Annette Do, manager of Zweton on the Father Russell Road, wrote a humorous post on Facebook that has got a big reaction.

"Open for Takeaway. We are not currently open for dine in as we can’t be arsed asking ye all for all the information right now. It’s a bit weird!! We will open soon. Best luck to all the brave souls that are opening."

Annette stresses that it is very much tongue in cheek, and a bit of fun, and in no way wishes to insult businesses that can't open or have closed.

She said she was "flummoxed" by the regulations in their current guise and wouldn't be the most tech savvy. But Annette and all the staff are looking forward to welcoming back customers indoors in the near future.

One person commented underneath, "Brilliant I am crying from laughing - fair play".

While another said: "This is the funniest post, well done to all in team Zweton Fr Russell Rd."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie