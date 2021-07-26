Limerick restaurant's unique reason for not doing inside dining!

A LIMERICK restaurant has given a brutally honest reason for not opening to indoor diners this Monday - they can't be arsed asking for all the information!

Annette Do, manager of Zweton on the Father Russell Road, wrote a humorous post on Facebook that has got a big reaction.

"Open for Takeaway. We are not currently open for dine in as we can’t be arsed asking ye all for all the information right now. It’s a bit weird!! We will open soon. Best luck to all the brave souls that are opening."

Annette stresses that it is very much tongue in cheek, and a bit of fun, and in no way wishes to insult businesses that can't open or have closed.

She said she was "flummoxed" by the regulations in their current guise and wouldn't be the most tech savvy. But Annette and all the staff are looking forward to welcoming back customers indoors in the near future.

One person commented underneath, "Brilliant I am crying from laughing - fair play".

While another said: "This is the funniest post, well done to all in team Zweton Fr Russell Rd."