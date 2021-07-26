BREAKING: Limerick and national Covid figures confirmed

A TOTAL of 1,345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health this Monday evening.
The daily figure is up to midnight on Sunday, July 25.
As of 8am today, 141 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 25 are in ICU. On Sunday there was 123 in hospital; 22 in ICU.
The daily number for Limerick on Sunday was 45 cases of Covid-19 - the highest daily increase in the county since June 12.
