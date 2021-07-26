UPDATE: Limerick tunnel reopens after collision

THE LIMERICK tunnel has reopened fully following a collision around 3.20pm this Monday afternoon.
It was closed for an hour to clear the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Traffic remains very heavy in the area.
