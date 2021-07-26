Search our Archive

26/07/2021

Crimefile: Limerick Gardai seeks witnesses as man tries to rip letterbox from door

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

"This is quite a bizarre affair" admitted Garda John Finnerty this week as he described an attempt by a thief to steal someone's letter box.

"The thief decided to pull off the front flap of a letterbox in the front door of a house at Cois Deel, Rathkeale  between 11.30am and 2.30pm last Friday. This can be only described as an act of vandalism." added Garda Finnerty

The stolen part of the letterbox would have no monetary value to the thief. If you were around Cois Deel, Rathkeale last Friday between 10.30am and 2.30pm you may have witnessed this episode. If you  did, then the Gardaí would like to hear from you.

Please contact the Gardai at Rathkeale at 069 63222.

