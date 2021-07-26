Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Gardai in Limerick seeks witnesses as thief runs off with hair straightener

Gardai in Limerick seeks witnesses as thief runs off with hair straightener

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street station has confirmed that an investigation is underway following a theft from a hairdressers on Shannon St. at 5.40pm last Wednesday.

The thief grabbed a black L’Oreal Steampod  hair straightener which was in a black box,  from a window display and ran down Henry St. The owner quickly realised what was happening and pursued the thief down the street. Unfortunately the thief got away with the hair straightener which is valued at €260.

The thief can be described as in his 20’s, he was wearing grey cotton shorts, a white T shirt and a baseball cap. If you were in the vicinity of Shannon St. or Henry St. last Wednesday at approx 5.40pm  you may have seen this incident unfolding (i.e the thief running down the street carrying a black box and  being pursued by the owner of the shop)

The Gardai at Henry St. Garda Station are investigating and can be reached at 061 212400.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie