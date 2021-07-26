Gardai in Limerick seeks witnesses as thief runs off with hair straightener

Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street station has confirmed that an investigation is underway following a theft from a hairdressers on Shannon St. at 5.40pm last Wednesday.
The thief grabbed a black L’Oreal Steampod hair straightener which was in a black box, from a window display and ran down Henry St. The owner quickly realised what was happening and pursued the thief down the street. Unfortunately the thief got away with the hair straightener which is valued at €260.
The thief can be described as in his 20’s, he was wearing grey cotton shorts, a white T shirt and a baseball cap. If you were in the vicinity of Shannon St. or Henry St. last Wednesday at approx 5.40pm you may have seen this incident unfolding (i.e the thief running down the street carrying a black box and being pursued by the owner of the shop)
The Gardai at Henry St. Garda Station are investigating and can be reached at 061 212400.
