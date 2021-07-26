‘I must have been in a total daze for those few days’ - Limerick winner claims €500,000 prize

A HOLIDAY is the first thing on the ‘to-do’ list for a National Lottery player from Limerick who has officially claimed €500,000 following their win.

The winner scooped the prize in the 9pm Daily Million Plus draw on Friday July 2 after purchasing their winning ticket in the Amber Service Station on the Old Cork Road.

The winner who has chosen to remain anonymous admitted that it took some time to take the win in: “I checked my ticket the next morning but it probably took three or four days before it really registered. I must have been in a total daze for those few days. You never expect that when you check your ticket, you actually will win a prize like that – as much as you might hope to!”

The Limerick player has a clear idea of what they would like to do first with the win: “A holiday is top of the list, that’s for sure!,” they said.

“I think everyone is eager to get away after the past year so I’m looking forward to planning a trip soon. It’ll be the perfect way to celebrate as well.”