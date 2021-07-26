Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

‘I must have been in a total daze for those few days’ - Limerick winner claims €500,000 prize

Tipperary has a new millionaire as Daily Million ticket worth €1 Million sold in Roscrea

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@iconicnews.ie

A HOLIDAY is the first thing on the ‘to-do’ list for a National Lottery player from Limerick who has officially claimed €500,000 following their win.

The winner scooped the prize in the 9pm Daily Million Plus draw on Friday July 2 after purchasing their winning ticket in the Amber Service Station on the Old Cork Road. 

The winner who has chosen to remain anonymous admitted that it took some time to take the win in: “I checked my ticket the next morning but it probably took three or four days before it really registered. I must have been in a total daze for those few days. You never expect that when you check your ticket, you actually will win a prize like that – as much as you might hope to!”

The Limerick player has a clear idea of what they would like to do first with the win: “A holiday is top of the list, that’s for sure!,” they said.

“I think everyone is eager to get away after the past year so I’m looking forward to planning a trip soon. It’ll be the perfect way to celebrate as well.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie